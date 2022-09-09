Go

Friday's play in England vs South Africa Test cancelled after queen's death

Thursday's first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (R) celebrates with South Africa's Dean Elgar (C) after taking the wicket of England's Alex Lees during play on day 3 of the first Test match between England and South Africa at the Lord's cricket ground in London on 19 August 2022. Picture: Adrian DENNIS/AFP
09 September 2022 05:36

LONDRES - Cricket chiefs announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that updates would be "provided in due course".

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women's domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," said an ECB statement.

"For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."

