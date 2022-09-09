Fourth suspect joins co-accused for the first time in Hillary Gardee murder case

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna face several charges for the May murder of the 28-year-old graduate.

NELSPRUIT - Four men accused of killing the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, will be in the dock on Friday morning at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga.

Friday will be the first time the four suspects appear together in the dock following the addition of Nkuna, who was arrested in August.

Gardee’s body was found in a plantation four days after she went missing in Sabie - a town outside Mbombela.

The Hillary Gardee murder case has been back and forth in court since May. with multiple postponements.

As the four accused return to court, the State is expected to clarify whether it's are ready for the matter to proceed to the High Court.

However, there is a pending bail application for one of the accused

The defence said that they were disappointed by the delays.

In next Tuesday's bail application, an eyewitness who implicates two of the accused is expected to take the stand.

The accused have said they plan to plead not guilty on all charges.