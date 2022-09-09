First responder defends decision to leave Senzo Meyiwa crime scene unattended

Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa took the witness stand on Thursday. He told the court what he found when he received a call about a shooting in progress.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the first responders to the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s has defended his decision to leave the crime scene unattended during his investigation.

Five men are accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo's home.

Mthethwa said that when he first arrived at the Khumalo home, he was told by an uncle, called Themba, about the shooting.

But he said that he still did not feel the need to cordon off the scene.

"Because, my lord, it is difficult in this instance in that I'm cordoning off a scene. I don't know if it's a murder, an attempted murder, it's a shooting - there is someone who is in hospital, I don't know if that person is alive or dead. And even if I were to call the photographer, the photographer would like to know, 'what am I coming to do there?'"

He said he only secured the scene once he, his colleague and Gladness Khumalo returned from the hospital.

Mthwethwa will continue with his testimony on Friday morning.