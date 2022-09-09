Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has moved to implement stage 3 load shedding over the weekend until Monday morning.

Eskom communicated the power cut schedule on Friday afternoon as South Africans braved stage 2 load shedding.

It said stage 3 load shedding would come into effect from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, added Eskom, stage 2 power cuts would be implemented throughout the week.

Eskom cited a loss of an additional five generation units for the blackouts.

"The additional load shedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days. Eskom, therefore, urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly," explained Eskom.