EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing

JOHANNESBURG - Queen Elizabeth II’s role in both colonised and independent Africa is not lost on South Africans as the royal family mourns the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.

The queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday afternoon.

She had been on the throne for 70 years, seeing through the dissolution of the British Empire across African states, the fall of the Berlin Wall and had 15 prime ministers serve under her.

Just days before her passing, she appointed Liz Truss as the United Kingdom’s prime minister.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth's passing is undoubtedly the end of a chapter in world history.

While some celebrated her long life of service in South Africa, a former British colony, and across other anglophone countries, the reaction has been divided.

So too has been that of our political parties.

While the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC) is yet to express its thoughts, the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Twitter lauded the queen for her sense of duty.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has a friendship with King Charles, who takes over the throne, thanked the queen for showcasing true dignity throughout her reign.

The DA would like to offer its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



During her extraordinary reign over a period of 70 years, the Queen was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service. - Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 8, 2022