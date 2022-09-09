Dr Malinga & Makhadzi: What happens when South Africans rally behind their own

Award-winning star, Makhadzi is the latest to publicly reach out to the muso after his emotional interview on Podcast & Chill. She wants him to perform at her one-woman show in Limpopo next month - and Dr Malinga has accepted the invitation.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans rallying together to help out one of their own has to be one of the most heartwarming things.

At the other end of this love this time is Goodwill Malinga, popularly known as Dr Malinga.

This follows a recent interview on 'Podcast & Chill with MacG' - where the muso opened up about struggles he faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to book gigs, and pay his way through, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) ended up repossessing some of his valuables, including his furniture.

The 42-year-old says he reached out to the Minister of Arts and Culture - Nathi Mthethwa, and some industry colleagues - to no avail.

"After two years, SARS came. I called Minister Nathi Mthethwa, we talked. I was calling people that I worked with, but they didn't come for my rescue," he said.

"I'm used to giving, I'm not used to receiving. Every time I give, people they don't come back for me," said a visibly-emotional Dr Malinga.

After the interview, the musician has been trending on social media with a number of people offering to help him bounce back.

Award-winning star - Makhadzi is the latest to publicly reach out to Malinga.

Taking to social media on Friday, she invited him to perform at her one-woman show set for next month, in Limpopo.

"I really want to support him from the bottom of my heart," tweeted the Limpopo-born artist.

I would like dr malinga to come perform at my one woman show . I sent a DM for sure he didn’t see it. I really want to support him from bottom of my heart ❤️. Anyone with management contact please DM me. — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 9, 2022

And it looks like the deal has been set.

Makhadzi on Friday afternoon confirmed the news, adding that she promises "not to exploit him" but to share the little she has with him.

I finally got dr malinga . I promise to not exploit him but to share the little I have with him . God must bless and protect us Artist we have been going through a lot during COVID 19 . We all suffered. pic.twitter.com/HzcommLNZJ — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 9, 2022

In a moving display of brotherhood, actor, Innocent Masuku - who recently came clean about falling on hard times on the same podcast, also encouraged Malinga on social media.

"Dr Malinga my brother...Please be strong. Everything will pass," wrote Masuku, who said he can very much relate with the pain of losing everything and having to start over.

Dr Malinga my big brother. I know the pain you are going through. I know the pain of loosing everything and start over. Please be strong. Everything will pass #Yizo pic.twitter.com/wlFD83t0gk — Innocent Masuku (@InocentMasuku) September 8, 2022

Many have called on the star to hold his head up, and not be ashamed - of falling onto hard times or being visibly emotional over very real life issues.

They also believe he will be fire on stage with Makhadzi next month.

There’s NOTHING funny about seeing another man cry genuine tears…and I mean genuine emotion, not crocodile tears that some politicians have used🙄



The amount of pressure thina as men have, is insanely taxing on our physical & emotional health.



I hope Dr. Malinga bounces back! https://t.co/0ZoMAQdhSi — Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) September 9, 2022

As a grown man if you've never broken down like Dr Malinga did on that interview, trust me u know nothing about life. — iNkinselah🇿🇦 (@Sgoloza007) September 8, 2022