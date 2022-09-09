Dept wants to decentralise radio frequency spectrum access to empower SMMEs

Spectrum is the raw wireless network capacity that cellular operators use to communicate between their towers and mobile devices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies said it wants to decentralise radio frequency spectrum access to empower small and medium enterprises.

Spectrum is the raw wireless network capacity that cellular operators use to communicate between their towers and mobile devices.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the media on Thursday to announce the gazetting of next-generation radio spectrum.

Minister Ntshavheni said that efforts to roll out 4G and 5G technologies in the country are being coupled with attempts to drive down the cost of data.

"It is a foregone conclusion that data has become a new basic utility at the same level as water and electricity. It has become the enabler of innovation and wealth creation for any country," the minister said.

She said a newly gazetted proposed policy seeks to address the exclusion of small and medium enterprises and new entrants in the data market.

"Through this policy, we aim to adopt spectrum management approaches that promotes SMME participation and the emergence of new entrants to the ICT sector."

The public has until 19 October to comment on the proposed policy.