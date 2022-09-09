DA warns SA facing food crisis, urges govt to drop taxes on some protein items

Briefing the media on Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that millions of South African families faced certain hunger, unless government implemented at least some of its proposals.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that South Africa was facing a food crisis and government should drop taxes on commonly used food items, like chicken and flour.

The party said it had a list of solutions for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, which would help provide relief for struggling South Africans.

The party said that other governments around the world had responded swiftly, with bold relief packages and South Africa should follow suit.

He said that half the country was struggling.

"The reality is that South Africa is in the throes of a major hunger crisis. Half the population is struggling to get enough nutrients into their bodies. Food prices have risen dramatically in the space of the last year," Steenhuisen said.

Party finance spokesperson Dion George said that government should consider zero-rating of protein items, like chicken and beef.

He said that Finance Minister Godongwana had the power to implement the changes in next month’s budget.

"The changes could be put through in the medium-term budget policy statement and adjustment budget. Dropping the 15% VAT on some of these items would help households stretch their food budgets a lot further," George said.