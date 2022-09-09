Comic Con Africa returns after two-year hiatus

Comic Con Africa is back with a thrilling line-up and special events after a two-year hiatus.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a clarion call for movie, series, anime, manga and cosplay fans to come forward.

Comic Con Africa is making a pronounced return after a two-year pause due to the imposed COVID-19 pandemic gathering regulations.

Now hype surrounds the event which is set to take place between 22-25 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

The four-day event seeks to bring fans closer to their favourite actors and characters.

This is done in a fashion that involves the use of pop culture.

It brings together different elements of pop culture and gives fans a chance to meet their favorite screen and comic writers, cosplayers and TV actors.

The event also gives fans a chance to win competitions, enjoy panels, have Q&A sessions and workshops.

You can expect to see Hollywood actors like Uncharted actress, Tati Gabrielle, Ross Butler who's known for his role as Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why and Raggie Mantle inRiverdale and Stranger Things actor, Jamie Campbell.

Other special guests expected to show up include comic creator and illustrator Daniel Govar, international cosplayer, actor and artist, Taryn Cosplay and professional wrestler, Leon Chiro - among others.

SOME FUN THINGS THAT FAN CAN EXPECT

-Collectible and comics

-Esport competitions and gaming tech

-Photo and autograph ops

-Animation, screenings and live sketches

-LARPing

-Panel discussions

-Fan meet-up

The festival will also host events including KidsCon and StreetCon which makes it family-friendly.