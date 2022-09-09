Case of KZN mother accused of drowning daughter postponed to October

However, magistrate Blanche van Eeden postponed the matter for further investigations due to outstanding evidence.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal mother who has been accused of murdering her own daughter returned to the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said: “The accused appeared today in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court, the matter was remanded to the 21st October 2022, for further investigations. The accused has not applied for bail and is therefore being kept in custody.”

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the deceased, was remanded in custody during the previous appearance.

It’s alleged she tied the toddler’s hands with tape before drowning the four-year-old in a bucket of water in April this year.

Ahead of Friday’s proceedings, the woman smiled while waving at her lawyer as she made her way to the dock.

She is also yet to make a plea in the matter.

Meanwhile, State prosecutor Raeesa Shaik said the State needed to finalise DNA samples and a drug analysis report.