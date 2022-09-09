Go

BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

Busani Ngcaweni | 09 September 2022 08:55

OPINION

Weep not my child
Your cries of drum majorettes
Be not sorry for every season come to pass
Your nervous condition and position in the empire
remains that of the periphery

Or are you trying to be human,
to "give a human face to the world", when your humanist inclinations were cremated by the empire itself?

Weep not my brethren
There is a timeless river between us and the empire
With the bridge fallen,
another flamboyant crossover
You linger in the heart of darkness, where everything has fallen apart,
a disgrace to the empire

Postscript (what?)Protocol is the thing of the empire
(Step)children of the empire aspires for this performance,
A carnivalesque of imperial proportions,
Which the empire deploys to the marvel of the post-colonial subject, thus
Retaining the position of being the main reference point of thought, and order,
In the empire and beyond

