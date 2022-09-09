BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

OPINION

Weep not my child

Your cries of drum majorettes

Be not sorry for every season come to pass

Your nervous condition and position in the empire

remains that of the periphery

Or are you trying to be human,

to "give a human face to the world", when your humanist inclinations were cremated by the empire itself?

Weep not my brethren

There is a timeless river between us and the empire

With the bridge fallen,

another flamboyant crossover

You linger in the heart of darkness, where everything has fallen apart,

a disgrace to the empire

(what?)

Protocol is the thing of the empire(Step)children of the empire aspires for this performance,A carnivalesque of imperial proportions,Which the empire deploys to the marvel of the post-colonial subject, thusRetaining the position of being the main reference point of thought, and order,In the empire and beyond