Anglican Archbishop Makgoba recalls being amazed by Queen Elizabeth's persona

Makgoba shared his experience of meeting Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace in 2008.

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

She was 96-years-old and the longest-serving British monarch.

As queen, she also held the title of Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

"We were in the queue and shook the hands of those in it. She related a little anecdote of your country... 'South Africa, oh... Burundi, oh....' I was just amazed at the attention to detail and the need to engage the individual at that level," Makgoba said.

Makgoba explains what the interaction meant to him.

"What I call eyeball-to-eyeball contact, saying you may have travelled from South Africa to her majesty, the queen, but your story, as I greet you, matters," Makgoba explained.