'An extraordinary public figure': Ramaphosa, Zulu kingdom praise Queen Elizabeth

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to newly ascended King Charles, following the death of his mother and Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

The British royal family said that she had died peacefully at Balmoral at 2.30PM, UK time.

She was 96.

Her death comes a year and five months after that of her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.

Newly ascended King Charles has now succeeded her.

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya: "Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world."

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has added his voice to the messages of condolences pouring in following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on behalf of the king, Traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi offered condolences.

Buthelezi has expressed sadness with the news.

He said that the queen’s care for her people would never be forgotten.

He also expressed his condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Buthelezi also thanked the queen and said that she reigned with true dignity, saying that the Zulu kingdom’s prayers were with her family.

Meanwhile, some British and Scottish expats living in South Africa have hailed Queen Elizabeth as a noble and deeply respected leader.

Scottish immigrant Claire Alexander has been living in Cape Town for more than a decade.

She said that the British monarch had been apart of many people's lives throughout the years.

Alexander has described the queen as a powerful leader.

"The queen has sadly passed at her beloved home at Balmoral, Scotland. We also send our deepest wishes and condolences to the rest of the royal families," Alexander said.

The world has lost another great leader.

That's the sentiments of fellow expat, Andrew Holland: "I would like to join the millions of others in passing my condolences to the queen's family as they contemplate the future without such a wonderful role model for her family and her nation."

The queen ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history.