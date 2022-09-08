Zuma believes he has 'reasonable prospects of success' in case against Downer

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against Downer over what he’s described as the ‘leaking’ of a medical note from his doctor to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan which, according to him, amounts to a breach of the NPA Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma believes he has “reasonable prospects of success,” in his private prosecution of State advocate, Billy Downer, the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial.

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against Downer over what he’s described as the "leaking" of a medical note from his doctor to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan which, according to him, amounts to a breach of the NPA Act.

After the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Downer - having since described the case as baseless and an intimidation tactic - the authority gave Zuma the go-ahead for a private prosecution.

And earlier this week, the former president served Downer and Maughan with summons to appear in court next month.

In the summons, Zuma said that his rights to confidentiality, dignity and a fair trial had been prejudiced and that he had a substantial and peculiar interest in the matter, with reasonable prospects of success at trial.

Downer faces two counts of disclosing information he acquired in the scope of his duties as a prosecutor without the NDPP’s permission. In the first, described as sanctioning, Zuma said that Downer “sanctioned” Advocate Andrew Breitenbach - who was on brief for the NPA - to give Maughan the documents in question.

The second count relates to Downer's discussions about his prosecution with investigative journalist, Sam Sole, in 2008.

He accuses Maughan, meanwhile, of disclosing the contents of a document in the possession of the prosecuting authority without the NDPP’s permission, when she published her article.

The former head of state has listed a number of high-profile witnesses he said he intends calling, among them President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The case is set to come before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 10 October.