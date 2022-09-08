Unicef study finds that over 140,000 children left orphaned due to COVID-19

It also found that over 10 million children in South Africa lost at least one parent to the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - A United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) study has found that the COVID-19 pandemic has left over 140,000 children orphaned.

The Department of Social Development on Thursday said while it could not confirm the figures yet, it had existing programs to provide help for orphans.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on Radio702 on Thursday morning, department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said its programme had been in place since HIV infections were at their peak in the country.

She added since the country now had a high rate of caregiver loss, it had issued a new top-up grant.

“As of 1 June, we introduced a top-up grant. We had about 5,000 families that had applied, so it means that the children that lost their parents they would have been receiving the child support grant, and now relatives are coming forward to say that we are looking after these children,” Oliphant said.

