UK House of Commons wishes Queen Elizabeth, under medical care, well

The palace also said that doctors were concerned about 96-year-old mornach’s health who has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter
08 September 2022 17:48

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians and religious leaders across the world have wished Britain’s Queen, Elizabeth II, well following Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday afternoon that she was under medical supervision.

The palace also said that doctors were concerned about the 96-year-old monarch's health.

She has been dogged by health problems that left her with difficulties walking and standing since October last year.

In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said, "the queen remains comfortable at Balmoral".

The palace's statement about the queen's health is highly unusual.

Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her team in Parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lindsay Hoyle along with MPs said their thoughts and prayers were with the queen and her family.

“I know I speak on behalf of the House when I say we send our best wishes to her majesty, the queen, and that she and her family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

All of Elizabeth II’s children were reported to be in Scotland, including the eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles.

