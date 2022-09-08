UK House of Commons wishes Queen Elizabeth, under medical care, well

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians and religious leaders across the world have wished Britain’s Queen, Elizabeth II, well following Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday afternoon that she was under medical supervision.

The palace also said that doctors were concerned about the 96-year-old monarch's health.

She has been dogged by health problems that left her with difficulties walking and standing since October last year.

In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said, "the queen remains comfortable at Balmoral".