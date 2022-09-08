UK House of Commons wishes Queen Elizabeth, under medical care, well
JOHANNESBURG - Politicians and religious leaders across the world have wished Britain’s Queen, Elizabeth II, well following Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday afternoon that she was under medical supervision.
The palace also said that doctors were concerned about the 96-year-old monarch's health.
She has been dogged by health problems that left her with difficulties walking and standing since October last year.
In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said, "the queen remains comfortable at Balmoral".
Say what you like about Queen Elizabeth II, but through both celebration and disfavor, she has always maintained the political convictions she discovered at such a tender age pic.twitter.com/gWxemQzQM3(@corpseinorbit) September 8, 2022
Our Beloved Queen Elizabeth. All our thoughts and prayers are with you pic.twitter.com/Pd15HbviQjCherry Malvern (@CT1265) September 8, 2022
The palace's statement about the queen's health is highly unusual.
Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her team in Parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.
Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
As we watch Operation London Bridge/Operation Unicorn take effect and prepare for the sad news, no matter what you think of the concept of royalty, I hope youll take a moment to honor an extraordinary woman and a remarkable life. What a marvel, youve been, Queen Elizabeth IISteven (@playsbyme) September 8, 2022