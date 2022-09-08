Two people shot and killed in Durban CBD

Paramedics said that the attack happened on Thursday morning in the city's busy Dr Pixely kaSeme Street.

DURBAN - Two men have been shot and killed during a suspected robbery in Durban.

Paramedics said that the attack happened on Thursday morning in the city's busy Dr Pixely kaSeme Street.

Both victims were declared death at the scene.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson: "Two males believed to be in their forties had sustained gunshot wounds and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene. It's alleged that a person was being robbed and that a security office tried to assist them. Both sustained fatal gunshot wounds."