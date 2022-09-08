Steenhuisen: DA has sent Ramaphosa plan to aid the poor amid rising food prices

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday said the party sent President Cyril Ramaphosa its plan that would bring immediate relief to starving communities.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has offered government five urgent policy proposals to help provide relief for the poor amid rising food prices.

“South Africa is in the throes of a full-blown hunger crisis. Half the population is struggling to get enough nutrients into their bodies. Food prices have risen sharply,” Steenhuisen said.

DA finance spokesperson Dion George said their proposals included dropping value-added tax (VAT) on basic food items and zero-rating protein items.

“More items commonly purchased by the poorest 50 percent of households, such a bone-in chicken, beef, tinned beans, wheat flour, margarine, peanut butter, baby food, tea, coffee and soup powder,” George said.

The party also wanted government to reallocate the R50 million food in aid for Cuba to feed hungry South Africans at home.