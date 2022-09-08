South Africans losing patience with the ANC, warns Motlanthe

The former leader, who is currently heading up the ANC’s electoral commission, said that December’s national conference must address how corrupted the internal contest has become.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has once again warned his party of losing favour with the electorate.

Motlanthe, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a dialogue hosted by both his and the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, cautioned that South Africans were fast losing patience with the governing party.

He said that manipulation of internal democratic processes within the ANC, slate politics and voter-buying had resulted in a leadership deficit.

"From day one you are in doubt as to what your real mandate is because you would not be sure whether you are serving at the behest and pleasure of the general membership or it is thanks to money or it is thanks to your network or patronage or organisers," Motlanthe said.

He's again warned that South Africans were losing patience with the ANC.

"The possibility exists that South Africans will move on. Once the ANC is renewed it will have to catch up," he said.

The commission led by Motlanthe has set down rules aimed at addressing the use of money and slate politics in the governing party.

The ANC will elect new leaders in December.