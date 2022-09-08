Senzo Meyiwa: State witness concedes crime scene 'not conducted properly'

Sergeant Thabo Mosia’s testimony covered a wide range of issues around the processing of the crime scene, the collection of evidence and its safekeeping.

JOHANNESBURG - After five months of gruelling cross-examination and probing, the State's first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said that the last few months had been difficult.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia had his last day on the witness stand on Wednesday in the case against five men accused of killing the football star.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014.

The State believes it was a robbery.

On Wednesday, it was an own goal for the prosecution when Mosia ended re-examination with a concession.

"I would say the crime scene was not conducted properly in relation to the times I calculated and that brought some questions into my mind," Mosia said.

This has been at the centre of the defence’s case.

It remains to be seen who the State will call as its next witness.

The trial continues on Thursday.