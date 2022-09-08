Sanef calls on IFP to reconsider planned march to City Press offices

The march - scheduled for next Friday - comes after the publication ran an opinion piece titled ‘Hail the Mass Murderer’ penned by City Press editor, Mondli Makhanya about IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to reconsider its planned march to the offices of City Press, calling it a “dangerous idea”.

The march - scheduled for next Friday - comes after the publication ran an opinion piece penned by City Press editor Mondli Makhanya, titled ‘Hail the Mass Murderer’ - about IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The party said it’s protesting what it describes as “the abuse” of the platform by Makhanya.

Sanef describes the planned march as “unfortunate” and says it views it as “an act of intimidation by the IFP” against its critics.

Makhudu Sefara is the chair of Sanef's Media Freedom Committee.

"We are not convinced that mobilising party supporters too much to offices of a media house will achieve any constructive result. If anything, such mobilisation can only be viewed as nothing more than the bullying of Mondli Makhanya - the editor-in-chief of City Press - intended to silence him."

At the same time, Sanef said there are structures in place for grievances against journalists to be ventilated.

"Where the disagreements are around their work, there are available bodies that are the Press Council and Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa to independently handle and adjudicate such complaints.