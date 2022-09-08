Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures

These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

JOHANNESBURG – The 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens will take place this weekend from 9 – 11 September 2022.

These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The affected roads will close from these times: 06h00 – 21h30 on Friday, 06h00 – 01h00 on Saturday and 06h00 – 23h30 on Sunday.

Fritz Sonnenberg Road

Stephan Way & McDonalds, Granger Bay Blvd & Portswood Rd, Granger Bay Blvd &McDonalds.

Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Stephan Way

Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamilton’s Rugby Club.

Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Vlei Road

Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd and Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd.

Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Fort Wynyard Street

Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Boulevard

Restrictions: Road totally closed. No pedestrians.

Granger Bay Boulevard

Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road and Beach Rd & Helen Suzman Boulevard

Restrictions: Northbound carriageway closed (pedestrian walkway)

Southbound carriageway used with Contraflow: northbound single lane reserved for Team buses, RSP &MYCITI.

Southbound single lane for Team buses, MYCITI and VOC call for general traffic (Friday afternoon peak).

Helen Suzman Boulevard

Buitengracht & Granger Bay

Restrictions: Right Lane is a Bus and emergency lane in both directions.

Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound)

Beach & Granger Bay Boulevard

Restrictions: Left Lane is a Bus & emergency lane.

Somerset Road

Ebenezer Road & Chiappini Street.

Buitengracht Road & Chiappini Street.

Restrictions: Southeast (City) bound is the only Road closed