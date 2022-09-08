Go

Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures

These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter
08 September 2022 14:38

JOHANNESBURG – The 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens will take place this weekend from 9 – 11 September 2022.

The affected roads will close from these times: 06h00 – 21h30 on Friday, 06h00 – 01h00 on Saturday and 06h00 – 23h30 on Sunday.

Fritz Sonnenberg Road
Stephan Way & McDonalds, Granger Bay Blvd & Portswood Rd, Granger Bay Blvd &McDonalds.
Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Stephan Way
Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamilton’s Rugby Club.
Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Vlei Road
Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd and Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd.
Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.

Fort Wynyard Street
Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Boulevard
Restrictions: Road totally closed. No pedestrians.

Granger Bay Boulevard
Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road and Beach Rd & Helen Suzman Boulevard

Restrictions: Northbound carriageway closed (pedestrian walkway)
Southbound carriageway used with Contraflow: northbound single lane reserved for Team buses, RSP &MYCITI.

Southbound single lane for Team buses, MYCITI and VOC call for general traffic (Friday afternoon peak).

Helen Suzman Boulevard
Buitengracht & Granger Bay
Restrictions: Right Lane is a Bus and emergency lane in both directions.

Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound)
Beach & Granger Bay Boulevard
Restrictions: Left Lane is a Bus & emergency lane.

Somerset Road
Ebenezer Road & Chiappini Street.
Buitengracht Road & Chiappini Street.
Restrictions: Southeast (City) bound is the only Road closed

