Rugby Sevens World Cup to boost CT's economic growth, says business community

The three-day event kicks off at the DHL stadium on Friday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's business community said it was looking forward to the cash injection the Rugby Sevens World Cup tournament will bring.

Cape Chamber of Commerce president Jacques Moolman said the event was a welcome boost for small businesses.

“In many ways, it’s the perfect opportunity for vendors to sell their products to the passing parade,” Moolman said.

The City's mayoral committee member for Economic Growth - Alderman James Vos said there were also a number of long-term benefits for businesses.

“As the host city, we benefit through economic growth and this also provides an opportunity for greater destination prominence, which in turn, creates employment opportunities.”