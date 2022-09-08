Rebounding - the new 2022 summer fitness trend set to take Joburg by storm

“Whether you are 3 years old or 93 years old, it's safe to do. You can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, it is low impact. So, you get all the results without the injury without the pain, it's really good for ticking all those boxes.” Raleigh said.

JOHANNESBURG - Lisa Raleigh, a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach and life coach, with over 20 years’ experience in the fitness industry says she is yet to find an exercise modality that is as inclusive.

“Whether you are three years old or 93 years old, it's safe to do. You can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, it is low impact. So, you get all the results without the injury without the pain. It's really good for ticking all those boxes,” Raleigh said.

Rebounding is a form of aerobic exercise that is performed while jumping on a mini trampoline.

Raleigh points out that the workout helps for a variety of fitness goals such as cardiovascular, muscle building and toning, as well as boosting metabolism amongst a long list of health benefits.

Raleigh has a passion for wellness and part of what drew her to rebounding is the fun factor it provides.

“Everybody gets on it and the smiles start from the time they bounce to the time they finish. I promise you everybody just loves bouncing. It's like you feel carefree. You feel like a kid you feel young feel weightless,” Raleigh added.

She says she has clients with injuries, those who are post-partum, those who are overweight improve their well-being only after a few rebounding sessions.

Raleigh recently launched a new rebounding studio, called Bounti, in Bryantson, where she hopes this alternative form of exercise will transform lives. She added that her studio has seen people who haven’t done any training in decades provide testimonies of rebounding’s effectiveness and she anticipates more members of the public will take it up once awareness of the exercise is raised.

Raleigh went further to explain that beginning a fitness journey with rebounding is a lot less intimidating for individuals than a traditional gym or other types of exercise.

“We don't have a lot of mirrors in studio. That was intentional, so that people can't see the reflection of themselves. If you want to be hidden in the beginning so you get your feet and you get your coordination right, you can sit at the back, kind of feel like you're private.”