Ramaphosa reiterates call for local govt to clean up act: Residents come first

Ramaphosa believes the country's poorly performing municipalities were an indictment on national government and service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again called on local government to clean up its act after another dismal performance review by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

The president addressed the Council of Mayors Conference hosted by the South African Local Government Association in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

Ramaphosa told delegates at the conference that it was important to do an honest assessment of the performance of local government.

The 2020/21 audit outcomes released earlier in the year cast doubt on the sustainability of close to 250 municipalities.



The AGSApainted a dismal picture of the poor state of the municipalities, which are supposed to be at the coal face of delivery to communities.