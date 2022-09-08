Ramaphosa can’t dictate when to complete Phala Phala questions, some MPs say

The National Assembly programme committee on Thursday decided that Ramaphosa should continue his disrupted question session on 29 September.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties on Thursday said President Cyril Ramaphosa should not dictate to Parliament when he wants to provide answers on the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Opposition parties, however, want Ramaphosa to provide answers on the farmgate scandal as soon as possible before the set date.

The outstanding questions will be combined with an already planned presidential session on the same day.

However, Democratic Alliance chief whip Siviwe Gwarube disagreed with combining the question sessions.

“It is rather disappointing that the president is now only going to be lumping the additional questions that he needs to answer and didn’t answer in the first session,” Gwarube said.

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Floyd Shivambu accused Ramaphosa of undermining Parliament: “We can’t [be] party, as Members of Parliament, to undermining of institutions of democracy.”

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh also said it was disappointing that the session could not be scheduled for an earlier date.

The new date will now be put to the National Assembly in the form of a motion for adoption.