Queerday: The Gay Agenda is back with a 3rd installment

Queerday is a festival that aims to unite people from all walks of life, specifically the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer+ (LGBTIQ) community.

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com
08 September 2022 14:51

JOHANNESBURG - Queerday seeks to bring music and food lovers together.

It returns with a 3rd installment and a riveting lineup at Victoria Yards, in Johannesburg, this weekend.

Moreover, it exists to empower the community through a variety of musical genres and mouthwatering meals.

Queerday is back with its 3rd installment

The 2021 guests at the Queerday festival.

This year, the Queerday festival partnered with Q Networq, a community of African LGBTIQ+ women and nonbinary business owners that aim to not only empower but advance each other.

Queerday partnered with Q Networkq to empower LGBTIQ+ entrepreneurs.

The festival's lineup includes DJ Zinhle, Langa Mavuso, Makhale Jones, Abuti Retha and rising star, Dato Seiko.

Besim, Les G and Biskit will be among many on the decks to activate the dance floor.

Queerday prides itself in being a social event that celebrates LGBTIQ+ rights and gives local queer businesses a chance to grow their brands while providing entertainment.

