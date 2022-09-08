Queerday: The Gay Agenda is back with a 3rd installment

Queerday is a festival that aims to unite people from all walks of life, specifically the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer+ (LGBTIQ) community.

JOHANNESBURG - Queerday seeks to bring music and food lovers together.

It returns with a 3rd installment and a riveting lineup at Victoria Yards, in Johannesburg, this weekend.

Moreover, it exists to empower the community through a variety of musical genres and mouthwatering meals.

This year, the Queerday festival partnered with Q Networq, a community of African LGBTIQ+ women and nonbinary business owners that aim to not only empower but advance each other.

The festival's lineup includes DJ Zinhle, Langa Mavuso, Makhale Jones, Abuti Retha and rising star, Dato Seiko.

Besim, Les G and Biskit will be among many on the decks to activate the dance floor.

Queerday prides itself in being a social event that celebrates LGBTIQ+ rights and gives local queer businesses a chance to grow their brands while providing entertainment.