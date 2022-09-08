Putco secures new interdict against striking staff blocking depot entrances

The interdict followed an earlier one declaring the strike unprotected and calling on drivers to return to work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has secured a further court interdict to prevent striking workers from blocking the entrances to its depots.

The company on Thursday said it would use this latest action to remove striking workers and allow for bus services to resume operations.

Police vans at the bus drivers' strike at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 8 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News.

On Wednesday, Putco issued a notice dismissing about 1,000 workers that participated in the unprotected strike for over a week demanding a 6% wage increase and bonuses.

Despite the court interdict, bus drivers still gathered at the gates of Putco’s Dobsonville head offices.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu was chased away after he announced the interdict.

He said commuters have borne the brunt of the protest: “Our services have been severely disrupted and so, we couldn’t operate and carry out our mandate to the people that use it. So, we undertook a decision to go to the Labour Court and approach it since this strike began.”

Meanwhile, unions have also been ordered to release statements publicly distancing themselves from the unprotected strike.