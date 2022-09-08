Public Protector’s legal staff to testify at impeachment inquiry

The Section 194 committee is expected to hear more from the Public Protector’s head of legal services, Muntu Sithole.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry continues in Parliament on Thursday, after a two-week long break.

At the last sitting, he had testified about the legal challenges faced by Mkhwebane in relation to her investigative reports.

Muntu Sithole has told the inquiry he felt the court was biased against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the legal challenge to the Vrede dairy farm report.

In fact, he felt it was his legal team who should have taken the fall for submitting an incomplete record to the court.

Sithole is expected to be joined by another legal services official, Neels van der Merwe.

They will be questioned about the legal bills the office has incurred over the years, as a result of judicial reviews.

The committee is expected to continue sitting over the weekend to hear the testimony of two more witnesses, as it looks to wrap up its witness list and hand the floor to Mkhwebane to present her evidence.