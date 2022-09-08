Public Protector racks up legal bill of over R146 million

This figure has been revealed at Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, which resumed in Parliament on Thursday morning, after a nearly two-week-long break.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector has racked up legal bills of more than R146 million since she came to office in 2016.

But her lawyer Dali Mpofu has objected to law firms who provided these services from being named, saying they were irrelevant to the charges Mkhwebane was facing.

The inquiry has been furnished with a schedule of legal fees from the Public Protector’s Office.

It includes the cost of over 72 review applications and 27 appeal applications.

Evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, has highlighted that the controversial ABSA/CIEX review involved six law firms, and cost the Public Protector’s Office over R14 million.

But Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has objected to law firms being named, saying it impacts on their privacy.

"Flighting numbers like this can only be directed at the appetite of those who just want sensationalism," Mpofu said.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Xola Nqola disagreed: "In my view, chair, there’s nothing private about public funds that were used in advancement of the obligations that’s placed on the Public Protector’s office."

The inquiry continues with evidence from two legal managers within the Public Protector’s office.