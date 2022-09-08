Police left Meyiwa murder scene unattended & unprotected, court hears

The State's second witness, sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, started testifying on Thursday morning in the trial against five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana captain.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard how police left the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder unattended and unprotected after they were called to the house.

The State's second witness, sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, started testifying on Thursday morning in the trial against five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana captain.

The men are being tried for a robbery at the home of singer, Kelly Khumalo in October 2014 where Meyiwa was killed.

Mthethwa - who is a police officer in crime prevention at the Vosloorus police station with 13 years’ experience - has told the court how he and his partner, sergeant Mathebula, were called to the Mzamo section where a shooting was in progress.

Mthethwa said when they arrived, they found a man who introduced himself as Themba Khumalo, the brother of Kelly’s mother, Gladness.

Thobane: You compromised the crime scene. You left it exposed.



He told them that all the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot were at the hospital.

Mthethwa said they only put police tape around the house once they had returned from the hospital and had learned of Meyiwa’s passing.

