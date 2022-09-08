Phalatse: DA pursuing charges against ANC councillors accused of bribery

The payments were allegedly made to secure support from councillors for a motion of no-confidence against the mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the Democratic Alliance (DA), together with its coalition partners, are pursuing criminal charges against African National Congress (ANC) councillors accused of bribery.

Phalatse said that they had received reports that some councillors paid off other members in the Joburg council.

The payments were allegedly made to secure support from the councillors for a motion of no-confidence against the mayor.

Minority parties, together with the ANC, are calling for Phalatse's removal from office.

They've accused her of failing to do her job and colluding with ousted Speaker, Vasco da Gama, in concealing reports of fraud in the city, among other issues.

"We had several reports from several councillors across various political parties that they were approached by the ANC and their partners and that they were offered bribes and those that would not accept the bribes were willing to give affidavits and we were then able to open those cases."