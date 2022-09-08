Phalatse confident she'll stay mayor despite no-confidence motion against her

The African National Congress (ANC) in the metro, together with some smaller parties, want her removed from office.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that she was confident about keeping her position despite the impending motion of no confidence against her.

They've accused her of failing to do her job and colluding with ousted Speaker, Vasco da Gama, in concealing reports of fraud in the city, among other issues.

But Phalatse said that she was not moved.

She said that she believed that she had the support of many other councillors who were committed to running the city.

"The law disputes that. I am not sure who is advising Councillor Colleen Makhubela, it is quite sad to see her confused. The law is clear on what happens when there is a vacancy in the Speaker's office. The city manager is only the one who can preside over a council meeting - that is according to the Structures Act and that is law."