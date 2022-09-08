[WATCH] Orlando Pirates look to bounce back in the DStv Prem vs TS Galaxy
Having suffered a surprised 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United last time out, José Riveiro's Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when the clash with TS Galaxy on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Having suffered a surprised 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United last time out, José Riveiro's Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when the clash with TS Galaxy on Saturday.