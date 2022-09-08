Go

[WATCH] Orlando Pirates look to bounce back in the DStv Prem vs TS Galaxy

Having suffered a surprised 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United last time out, José Riveiro's Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when the clash with TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates look to bounce back in the DStv Prem vs TS Galaxy. Picture: Screenshot
Orlando Pirates look to bounce back in the DStv Prem vs TS Galaxy. Picture: Screenshot
Rejoice Ndlovu 08 September 2022 18:53

JOHANNESBURG - Having suffered a surprised 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United last time out, José Riveiro's Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when the clash with TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA