Nyanga CPF argues against ‘amaphela’ clampdowns: They serve a crucial role

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) has on Thursday argued that ‘amaphela’ serve an important role and without them crime could spike.

The forum said the ‘amaphela’ public transport system - which refers to small cars that may include sedans and Avanza Toyota vehicles, helps residents get directly from their homes to other modes of transport, often through dangerous areas.

The City of Cape Town has vowed to continue to clamp down on illegal operators, despite recent violence in which several Golden Arrow buses came under attack.

“But if they were to be written off the road, that’s where we will see our crime starting to [increase] and I am telling you, in a week, we will have more contact crimes happening in our areas and we don’t want to see that.”

CPF chair Dumisani Qwebe also told CapeTalk on Thursday that ‘amaphela’ operators have indicated they did not want any more problems.

“When we met with Avanza owners and they committed themselves in ensuring that those who are found guilty of criminal activities within ‘amaphela’ must be arrested,” Qwabe added.