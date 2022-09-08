NCC says it's monitoring recall of Purity Essentials Baby Powder products

Tiger Brands has recalled the product as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said that it was monitoring the recall of Purity Essentials Baby Powder products.

This is used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.

Products forming part of the recall include the 100-gram, 200-gram and 400-gram sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder.

The National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabuza has urged anyone in possession of the affected products to immediately discontinue use and return them for a refund.

"While this is a precautionary recall, we do not take it lightly as a commission," Mabuza said.

Mabuza said the commission requires suppliers to maintain a high level of protection for consumers by conducting quality checks before the distribution of products into the market.