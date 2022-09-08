Mkhwebane did not waste public funds on big legal woes, witness tells Parly

Sithole also told the impeachment inquiry sitting in Parliament on Thursday that it only appeared as if Mkhwebane favoured certain law firms because they represented the office in big cases of public interest.

CAPE TOWN - The head of legal services in the Office of the Public Protector Muntu Sithole said he did not believe Busisiwe Mkhwebane wasted public funds on big legal challenges, such as the Absa-Reserve Bank review.

Sithole also told the impeachment inquiry sitting in Parliament on Thursday that it only appeared as if Mkhwebane favoured certain law firms because they represented the office in big cases of public interest.

The inquiry also heard how the Public Protector’s Office has racked up a legal bill of a whopping R146 million since 2016.

Mkhwebane’s legal team said the Office of the Public Protector could not predict litigation costs at the start of a case.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said it largely depended on its complexity and the courts in which they were heard.

Sithole agreed with most of what was put to him during Mpofu’s cross-examination.

Asked Mpofu: “This public protector, when there was this escalation even when predicted by Madonsela, went out of her way to curtail illegal spend, correct?”

Sithole agreed.

Sithole also agreed with Mpofu that judgments were part of a culture of learning and to expand the jurisprudence of the Offie of the Public Protector.