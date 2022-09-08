MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has famously said many times since she stepped into office nearly four years ago that she and her team have been trying to fix the plane while they’re in flight.

It’s a familiar refrain and she repeated it again last week in an interview with the Financial Mail. She also reminds us that the organisation was ‘seriously decimated’ during the state capture period.



The NPA was a key site of state capture and it was eviscerated during the Zuma years. Rebuilding capacity and refocusing the organisation has taken time but it is finally starting to appear as though it is coming together.



The NDPP also knows far too well that as the airplane is near repair and as it is closing in on its destination of the country’s courts of law, it is going to come under heavy fire.



It just so happens that some of the country’s most high-profile state capture prosecutions are being enrolled or are expected to be enrolled in the months leading up to the ANC’s National Elective Conference in December.



Batohi has committed to launching nine ‘seminal’ state capture corruption cases before the end of September.



Speaking last week at News24’s On The Record summit in Sandton, the Investigating Directorate head Adv Andrea Johnson said the NPA would deliver on that promise.



"We have undertaken four [cases], we have completed three, we have one to go. But we won't give you only one in September. And it's not because the ID wants to be popular, it is because it has a duty. So, yes, the NPA will achieve its commitment of nine by the end of September,” said Adv Johnson.



Last week, after a long wait, former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh finally appeared in the dock. In the UAE, two of the Gupta brothers remain behind bars as the NPA works to extradite them back to South Africa to stand trial. This is an enormous step forward in bringing those responsible for state capture to book.



As the NPA seeks to carry on that momentum, Johnson is telling us there is more to come.



Several high-ranking ANC politicians will be beginning to panic as the net tightens. There is much at stake for those who could face criminal charges, and by this, I mean beyond the criminal justice system.



Within the ANC, its electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe, announced that anyone facing serious criminal charges will not be able to run for a position on the NEC or even participate in the conference. In other words, their political careers hang in the balance and so do their livelihoods.

This will mean that invariably any politician who is charged in the next four months will cry political conspiracy. It’s the obvious defence and one that has been tried and tested and refined in South Africa over the past two decades.



We have also learnt from past experience that Batohi will herself become the target of campaigns to discredit her and the NPA. Expect the masters of the dark arts to be deployed. Her predecessors could give her plenty of advice about this.



Bulelani Ngcuka was accused of being an apartheid-era spy after announcing that there was a prima facie case against Zuma, although he declined to prosecute him. Vusi Pikoli was removed from office and accused of making dodgy deals and compromising the security of the country by prosecuting former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.



And who could ever forget the Spy Tapes, recorded and released to tell us that Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy was colluding with Ngcuka over the timing of prosecuting Zuma?



The ANC went so far as to shut down and dismantle the corruption-busting Scorpions in 2008 when it became too effective at going after the politically powerful corrupt. The argument for its closure was of course that it was cherry-picking its cases and that it was being politically manipulated.



Batohi knows full well what is in store for her. She knew coming into the job that the environment was politically charged. But that won’t make navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks any easier for her. She will have to ensure that she is beyond reproach and that she acts with integrity throughout. Any misstep will be used against her.



In her interview with the FM, Batohi gave yet another assurance that politics will have no influence on any decision to prosecute.



“The rule of law means you prosecute when you have the evidence,” she told Carien du Plessis. “It doesn’t matter whether a [political] conference is happening or not. Whether we move in a month, two months, three months, four months, whether we move on the day of the conference, it doesn’t matter.”

The timing of Jacob Zuma’s charging around the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007 and in the run-up to the national elections would be playing on the minds of prosecutors. There are myriad hypothetical scenarios that could play out – if the NPA charges President Cyril Ramaphosa for Phala-Phala, if the NPA charges Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on sexual assault charges, if the NPA charges Gwede Mantashe for corruption over the Bosasa payments, if the NPA charges Zweli Mkhize over Digital Vibes – the credibility of these prosecutions could be undermined by the timing and tainted by a political conspiracy defence.



But that should have no bearing on the NPA’s decision to prosecute or when the accused are brought before court. The country is impatient and the quicker convictions happen the better, particularly when the accused have made a habit of abusing the criminal justice system by constantly delaying trials.



The NPA’s mission statement clearly sets out that it strives to deliver justice in South Africa by prosecuting without fear, favour, and prejudice.



“We do not take the decision to prosecute lightly. We act without fear, favour, or prejudice, confident in our ability to justify our legal choices through established precedent and transparent policies and guidelines. Our decisions are not only impartial but are also perceived to be impartial because we are free from external control and have the financial autonomy to not be swayed by need.”

The NDPP has to do everything in her power to ensure that independence and impartiality are protected and defended to the hilt, but also that the perception of impartiality is not in any way tainted. As the prosecutions of politically powerful individuals happen, she will need strong and capable, and vocal wingmen to back her up.



Mandy Wiener is a journalist and author and the host of the Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.