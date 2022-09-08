Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
08 September 2022 05:14

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 10, 17, 28, 40, 44 B: 34

Lotto Plus 1: 23, 24, 28, 31, 42, 49 B: 43

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 07, 11, 12, 29, 43 B: 3

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

