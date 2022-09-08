Lotto results, Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 10, 17, 28, 40, 44 B: 34

Lotto Plus 1: 23, 24, 28, 31, 42, 49 B: 43

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 07, 11, 12, 29, 43 B: 3

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (07/09/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bGoA5pfMcu #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 7, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (07/09/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/DoHejenID6 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 7, 2022