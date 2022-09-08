Lesbian couple joins Peppa Pig

In an episode called 'Families' that aired on Britain's Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her two mothers.

London - Children's TV show Peppa Pig now features a lesbian couple among its much-loved cast of characters, in a development hailed by rights campaigners.

In an episode called "Families" that aired on Britain's Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her two mothers.

"One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti," Penny says. "I love spaghetti."

Robbie de Santos of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and more) rights charity Stonewall said the same-sex family's appearance in Peppatown was "fantastic".

"Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves, and it will mean a lot to parents and children that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children's programme," he told the BBC.

One Twitter user said: "An autistic character in _Thomas the Tank Engine _and a kid with two mums in Peppa Pig... it's been a good day for representation!"

"Thomas the Tank Engine", another iconic UK production that is also shown on Channel 5, is introducing the autistic Bruno the Brake Car later this month, in collaboration with autistic writers and campaigners.

On-screen gay representation remains controversial in some quarters, however.

The big-budget Hollywood films Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have all attracted attention from censors in the Middle East for featuring gay references.

And it is not the first time that Peppa Pig has attracted wider political commentary.

Last November, then British prime minister Boris Johnson lost his place in a speech and extemporised about a recent visit to a Peppa theme park during a rambling section that also saw him imitate an accelerating car.