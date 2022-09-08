Lawyer Paul Ngobeni’s qualifications questioned at Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is before Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned whether lawyer and former ministerial advisor Paul Ngobeni was qualified to render services to the Office of the Public Protector.

Ngobeni was disbarred from legal practice in the United States in 2011 and declared a fugitive from justice.

Yet he earned thousands of rands for penning articles, disparaging government ministers who challenged Mkhwebane’s work.

Among the legal opinions offered by Ngobeni to the public protector, was one on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign.

The head of legal services in the Office of the Public Protector, Muntu Sithole on Thursday testified that Ngobeni was hired on the instruction of Mkhwebane’s former advisor, the late Sibusiso Nyembe.

But Ngobeni’s qualifications were not checked beforehand.

Sithole said: “He was briefed as an advocate, not a senior counsel. Nature of the service, he was briefed to provide opinions in various matters.”

Democratic Alliance MPs questioned the basis upon which Ngobeni was also paid to write media articles slamming Mkhwebane’s detractors.

“That was probably a value-add to him rendering an opinion,” Sithole added.

Sithole’s cross-examination will continue on Friday.