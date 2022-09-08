Labour Court expected to rule on striking Putco bus drivers' wage demand

Armed with a court interdict, Putco demanded that drivers to return to work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court is on Thursday expected to rule on wage demands by Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers, following a crippling wildcat strike that halted operations in Gauteng and left thousands of commuters in the lurch.

Armed with a court interdict, Putco demanded that drivers return to work.

Drivers downed tools eight days ago, blocking the entrance to several depots and head offices in Johannesburg as well as Pretoria and demanding that the company implement the wage agreement.

ALSO READ:

Striking bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News.

Remnants of burnt tyres and large rocks could be seen at the entrance of the Dobsonville depot used to block management and staff from exiting the building.

Striking bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News.

A handful of drivers who gathered remained adamant that the bus company should pay what was due to them.

Sitting on a camp chair one driver said he was unshaken: “The court is using weapons, so we have to use our weapons. The company knows that once it goes to the court, it will win. So, we also want to fight with them.”