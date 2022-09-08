In wake of woman's murder, Calvinia forum urges residents to report GBV cases

This in response to the death of 31-year-old Leona de Wee, a mother of two whose severely damaged body was discovered in the Northern Cape town late Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Gender-Based Violence & Femicide Forum in Calvinia has urged residents to come forward and report GBV-cases.

Police are investigating and said that two men had been detained in connection with the killing.

Chairperson of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Forum, Elsabe Wylie, says they have already partnered with other organisations and some government departments to address the scourge.

"We are worried about the ongoing violence against women and children and a serious concern is that cases are not reported and most cases are withdrawn before the court order validation. We have support services in place if victims are willing to come forward," Wylie said.

Wylie said that 264 gender-based violence cases had been reported in the Hantam Municipality, which consists of six towns including Calvinia, for the 2021/2022 financial year.

"This is what justifies the establishment of the safe house and a specialised service can be rendered in terms of safety and the protection of victims and survivors of gender-based violence," Wylie said.