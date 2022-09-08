Foster care an issue as opposition parties reject Children’s Amendment Bill

Almost all opposition parties disagreed with key amendments in the Children’s Amendment Bill which deal with the issue of foster care.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have rejected the Children’s Amendment Bill, accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of reneging on agreements on the rights of unmarried fathers in the foster care system.

Parties said that children could now languish in institutions without hope should the amendments go through.

MPs were debating the Children’s Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

One such amendment is Section 21, which some complained curtailed the rights of unmarried fathers.

They said that it could see children ending up in the foster care system.

"Section 21 was widely supported by the public during hearings. It clarifies the parental rights of unmarried fathers to allow them to fullfill their joint parental responsibilities in respect of their children," said Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Liezl van der Merwe.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Bridget Masango accused the ANC of putting its interests ahead of those of children.

"We have yet again rushed a piece of legislation, not to change the situation of children for the better but to meet a deadline and prevent embarrassment for the ANC," Masango said.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu defended the bill, which will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for further adoption.