Ex-Gauteng Health Dept HOD Selebano next to appear at Life Esidimeni inquest

This follows several delays this week occasioned by former health director Makgabo Manamela's three missed appearances.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health Department HOD Barney Selebano is the next to take the witness stand when the Life Esidimeni inquest resumes on Monday.

The presiding judge said that she was worried about the repeated delays to the start of proceedings after Manamela failed to show up to give testimony this week.

The repeated delays frustrated Judge Jowie Teffo, who authorised a warrant of arrest for Manamela on Wednesday.

The warrant was suspended until her next appearance on Wednesday next week.

To avoid further delays, Judge Teffo called on lawyers to prepare to hear testimony from another witness.

"We can't wait indefinitely because the problem is we cannot anticipate what will happen on the 14th and we don't have any guarantee that we may proceed on that day so rather than us losing the whole month, let's start with another witness who is prepared to testify," the judge said.

Manamela and Selebano are among three former Health Department officials expected to account for the death of 144 psychiatric patients during a botched transfer project.

During arbitration hearings in 2017, Selebano said that the decision to terminate the long-standing contract with Life Esidimeni was taken as a cost-saving exercise.

He admitted there was no due diligence before patients were moved.