'Everything I've said is true': Mosia wraps up testimony in Meyiwa murder trial

Sergeant Thabo Mosia wrapped up his testimony five months after first taking the witness stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The forensic officer who processed the scene of Senzo Meyiwa said if he could do it again, he would change a lot.

He has been testifying in the trial against five men accused of a robbery that resulted in Meyiwa being killed.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

"Because I love my job very much I can not complain much and I know God is with us all. He is also with me," Mosia said.

Sergeant Mosia could not hide the look of relief on his face when Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela released him, thanking him for his contributions.

He said it had been a difficult few months.

"I don't know what to say. It's been very straining for me, especially my health. It was tough," he said.

But he insists he was truthful through the trial.

"If I'm speaking about God, then it's obvious I believe in God and I think everything I have said it's true," he said.

Mosia said he would now be focusing on his recovery following his recent back operation.