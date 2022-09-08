Date set for Ramaphosa to return to Parly and complete questions on Phala Phala

CAPE TOWN - It’s confirmed. President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to Parliament on 29 September to complete his questions on the Phala Phala farm scandal in person.

That’s the official decision of the National Assembly programme committee which met on Thursday morning to decide on a suitable date.

But opposition parties have objected to the date, saying Ramaphosa should return complete the remaining questions before then.

President Ramaphosa failed to complete his last session in the National Assembly two weeks ago due to lengthy disruptions after opposition parties accused him of not answering questions on the Phala Phala matter.

On Thursday morning, the National Assembly programme committee decided to combine Ramaphosa’s unfinished session with an already planned question session later this month.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: "The president has since written back and indicated that the earliest opportunity he can attend to the outstanding question is the 29th of September 2022, which is the day anyway was allocated for questions to the president."

But opposition MPs like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Floyd Shivambu want him to answer urgently.

"He must be called back as a matter of urgency to respond to issues which he himself said that these issues are matters of national interest," shivambu said.

The committee will now put forward a motion in the house for confirmation.