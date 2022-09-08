Go

Change of plans: Load shedding to continue until Saturday

The power utility had planned to suspend load shedding at 10 pm on Thursday.

FILE: Load shedding to continue until Saturday. Image: © 123rf.com
08 September 2022 14:33

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is ramping up stage 2 load shedding on Thursday to run throughout the night.

The state-owned enterprise said from Friday to Saturday, load shedding will return to a 5am to 10pm schedule.

“The additional load shedding tonight is required to manage and preserve the pumped storage dam levels, part of the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past four days. We currently have 4,588MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,204MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said in a statement.

