Cape Town police hunting suspects after officer shot at home

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said they are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting and killing a police officer in the Samora Machel township.

It's understood that the male officer was gunned down in front of his home in Oliver Tambo Drive earlier on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Andre Traut said that he had just arrived home from his shift when he was shot.

"A 39-year-old sergeant stationed at Cape Town Central returned home after a 12-hour night shift when he was attacked by armed criminals in front of his residence. He sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to death on the crime scene."

The latest crime stats show that 18 police officers were killed between April and June.

Three men and women in blue were shot at in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces this past weekend.

He said that the motive for the shooting is unclear.

"The Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile expressed the sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the fallen police officer," Traut said.