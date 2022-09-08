Go

Angie Stone to perform at the DStv Delicious Festival

The organisers took to social media on Thursday to announce their updated and final line-up announcement for the festival, which now includes the Grammy Award-nominated RnB and neo-soul singer.

08 September 2022 11:42

JOHANNESBURG - She is best known for hits such as 'Wish I didn't know you' No More Rain' and 'Stay for a While'.

Grammy Award-nominated RnB and neo-soul singer, Angie Stone has been confirmed as one of the headline acts at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

The festival - set for 24 and 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will see two other Grammy-winning artists take to the stage - RnB legend - Babyface and Nigerian-born artist - Burna Boy.

Burna Boy's sister - Nissi Ogulu, a singer and songwriter has also been confirmed as one of the acts that will perform on Saturday.

And that is not all the music joy festival attendees will be treated to.

Burna Boy will kick off the main stage on Saturday, September 24, alongside local kwaito legends such as Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe and Trompies.

Major League DJs will be on the decks on the main stage, joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

The main stage on Sunday, September 25, will be graced by 12-time Grammy winner Babyface and now Angie Stone.

Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh complete the Sunday line-up.

