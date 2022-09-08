Angie Stone to perform at the DStv Delicious Festival

The organisers took to social media on Thursday to announce their updated and final line-up announcement for the festival, which now includes the Grammy Award-nominated RnB and neo-soul singer.

JOHANNESBURG - She is best known for hits such as 'Wish I didn't know you' No More Rain' and 'Stay for a While'.

Grammy Award-nominated RnB and neo-soul singer, Angie Stone has been confirmed as one of the headline acts at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

The organisers took to social media on Thursday to announce their updated and final line-up announcement for the festival.